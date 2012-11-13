TEXT-Fitch: No impact on FADE's ratings from Series 4 Tap

Fitch has been informed by FADE’s management company (Titulizacion de Activos SGFT, SA, TdA ) of the Series 4 tap issuance, which benefits from the full government guarantee and pays a fixed annual coupon rate of 5.60% until its scheduled maturity date on 17 September 2018. The tap issuances are fungible with the existing EUR1.40bn Series 4 securities, and consequently share the same terms and conditions.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’) so that any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the expected tap issuances have no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 FADE bonds.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR13.38bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to EUR13.49bn after the Series 4 tap issuance, which is expected to take place on 20 November 2012.