TEXT-Fitch asgns Poland-based BRE Bank SA's EMTN programme 'A' rtg
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch asgns Poland-based BRE Bank SA's EMTN programme 'A' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BRE Bank SA’s (BRE Bank, ‘A’/Stable) EUR2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme a Long-term senior unsecured debt rating of ‘A’ and a Short-term senior unsecured debt rating of ‘F1’. Notes will be issued by BRE Bank’s subsidiary BRE Finance France SA, based in France, and will be guaranteed by BRE Bank.

Fitch notes that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating.

BRE Bank’s ratings reflect Fitch’s view that BRE Bank’s 69.7% owner Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank, ‘A+'/Stable) would support the bank if required.

BRE Bank was Poland’s third-largest bank at end-2011 with around 7% market share in system assets.

Fitch rates BRE Bank as follows:

Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ‘A’/Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR ‘F1’

Viability Rating ‘bbb-’

Support Rating ‘1’

