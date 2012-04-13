TEXT-Fitch affirms Taiyo Life at IFS 'A';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiyo Life Insurance Company’s (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS Rating reflects Taiyo Life’s steadily growing insurance underwriting business and strong capital adequacy. Fitch notes Taiyo Life’s increasing importance to T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D) due to the former’s improving fundamentals, although the insurer’s ratings currently depend on its standalone financial position and not on its ties to the group.

Taiyo Life’s profitability has improved since FYE10 (financial year ended March 2010), owing to increased sales of profitable protection products. The insurer’s policy amount in-force grew 5.2% between December 2011 and March 2011, outpacing that of most other Japanese traditional life insurers. Its surrender and lapse rate was stable at 4.71% at end-December 2011 (end-December 2010: 4.68%).

The company’s improved enterprise risk management (ERM) has resulted in minimal maturity mismatch between assets and liabilities, which is exceptional among Japanese traditional life insurers. Its exposure to market risk including interest rates, equity and real estate prices has diminished to rather low levels. Negative spread has narrowed substantially since 2007.

Taiyo Life’s capital position has steadily strengthened since end-March 2009. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was little changed at 1,207.1% at end-December 2011 (691.4% under the new statutory SMR) compared with 1,229.7% at end-March 2011 (670.8%), despite a weak domestic equity market.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include further evidence of the company becoming more integrated within T&D and therefore becoming core to the group, according to Fitch’s criteria. In particular, further growth in profitable protection insurance and strengthened capital adequacy within the operating entities of T&D would be regarded as positive rating factors. Under Fitch’s Insurance Rating Methodology, the agency views Taiyo Life as a very important company of T&D.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value within the combined operating entities of T&D. Specifically, Taiyo Life’s ratings may also come under pressure if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if the new statutory SMR declines below 600% or if new business margins become volatile for a prolonged period at T&D.

Taiyo Life provides insurance for households, especially for women.