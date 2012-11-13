TEXT-S&P summary: Santam Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 -

Summary analysis -- Santam Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--

04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--

02-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services ratings on South Africa-based insurer Santam Ltd. (Santam) reflect the company’s competitive position, strong and stable operating performance, and strong financial flexibility. These strengths are partially offset by Santam’s capitalization, which we define as only “good,” as defined by our criteria, due to material intangibles and equity risk. There are also economic and industry risks inherent in operating in South Africa that weigh on our assessment, including a concentrated exposure to the banking sector.

Santam’s competitive position is “strong,” as defined by our criteria. This reflects our assessment of Santam’s dominant position and scale in the local market, which contributed 23% of gross premium written (GPW) in 2011. The company also has a broad and well-diversified product range, well-established brand, and strong client serving abilities. These strengths are partly offset by the company’s concentrated broker distribution model, use of underwriting managing agents (UMAs), and exposure to the industry and economic risks inherent in the South African market.

Santam has strong and long-standing relationships with its key intermediaries and, in many cases, controlling equity stakes in UMAs, which provides managerial oversight. The company’s strategy is to diversify its business through Santam Re and by earning fee income as the non-life technical partner for Sanlam Ltd.’s (Sanlam; not rated) foreign strategic investments. Our base-case scenario expects the company’s competitive position to continue to develop as a result of these diversification initiatives. However, because the initiatives are relatively modest in size, we expect their initial financial impact to be limited. We believe that premium growth will broadly track GDP plus consumer price index growth, with market share rising to 25% by 2014.

We view Santam’s operating performance as strong, stable, and key to the current ratings. Our opinion reflects the company’s strong and stable underwriting and investment income. In June 2012, the company reported a combined ratio of 93.9% and an average combined ratio of 93.6% during 2007-2011. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Loss and expense ratios are tightly controlled, and the company’s net income has benefited from a net investment yield between 4%-7% over the same period. Our base-case scenario assumes that in 2012, Santam will produce a combined ratio of between 92%-96%, with loss and expense ratios in line with the current historical averages of 67% and 27%, respectively.

We consider Santam’s financial flexibility to be strong. This reflects the company’s solid cash generation and its limited growth in prospective capital requirements. We expect future capital requirements to be met through retained earnings. Financial leverage ratios are comfortably within criteria guidelines for the rating.

Although we view capitalization as good, it is a relative weakness for our overall ratings. The company has good capital adequacy, strong reinsurance support, and adequate reserves. The material intangible assets, equity risk, and concentrated exposure to the South African banking sector weigh heavily on our capital assessment. As of June 2012, Santam’s equity exposures were 24% of invested assets (62% of shareholders’ equity) whilst its asset exposure to four South African banks was around 40% of invested assets. In mitigation, our assessment takes into account certain features of Santam’s personal business; it can adjust premium rates or cancel policies monthly in this segment. Our base-case scenario expects Santam to manage risk exposures in line with capital resources to support the current good assessment.

The economic and industry risk inherent in operating in South Africa is a weakness. We note some negative pressures from current social and economic imbalances in the country. These imbalances, if they persist, may result in the economy failing to generate jobs, cause lower levels of real GDP growth, and encourage investor risk aversion. Although we consider that Santam is well placed to benefit from the new regulatory framework--Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM)--we expect this supervision to place a significant burden on companies, making it a concern.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Santam reflects Standard & Poor’s ratings on South Africa (BBB/Negative/A-2). If we were to lower the ratings on South Africa we would lower the ratings on Santam in line with those on the sovereign. We currently consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

