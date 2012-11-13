FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates corporate recovery ratings criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has updated its main “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers” criteria. This criteria report has clarified the bespoke methodology for well-structured asset-based lending (ABL) facilities, and added the flexibility to assign an ‘RR1’ rating to unsecured debt issues. No ratings are immediately affected by these changes.

Fitch has also updated is other recovery ratings criteria, with no changes: “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs”; “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities” and “Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers”.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers

here

