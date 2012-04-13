FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Summary: Taby (Municipality of)
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Summary: Taby (Municipality of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Taby (Municipality of) ------------------------ 13-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Feb-2008 AAA/-- AAA/--

19-Jul-1993 AA+/-- AA+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Swedish Municipality of Taby reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Sweden’s stable and supportive local and regional government (LRG) system, as well as Taby’s low debt and dynamic local economy. Taby’s very positive liquidity and strong fiscal flexibility further support the ratings.

The ratings also factor in a likely moderate increase in debt, together with a decrease in cash reserves to finance projected heavy investments.

Taby benefits from very strong system support and institutional stability. A far-reaching equalization system and the municipality’s good compliance with a balanced-budget requirement substantiate our view of very strong system support. The lack of a formalized bail-out system is compensated by the Swedish government’s long-standing track record of support for LRGs and commitment to stability.

