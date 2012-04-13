TEXT-S&P raises rtg on Italian RMBS deal Marche Mutui's class C nts

The reserve fund, which has not yet reached its floor amount, is currently at its target balance, and the transaction has released 55 basis points of excess spread in the past year.

Our credit analysis allows for higher penalties being assumed on loans that are currently in arrears. In addition, we adjusted the current amount of arrears in order to account for the worsening economic outlook for Italy (see “Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call,” published on Jan. 31, 2012). Namely, we assumed that the delinquencies for each bucket in this transaction could increase by 15%-20% after considering the potential 3% decrease in Italy’s GDP. We derived default and loss severity figures lower than those assumed at closing, mainly due to the significant decrease of the portfolio’s weighted-average loan-to-value ratio.

As we outlined in our Oct. 24, 2011 publication (see “Ratings Lowered In Italian RMBS Transaction Marche Mutui Following The Downgrade Of BNP Paribas Securities Services ”), when we had reviewed the transaction on July 4, 2011, we had not considered the transaction documents relating to the account bank provider (BNP Paribas Securities Services S.A.) and the swap provider (BNP Paribas ) to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010). Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, if the transaction documents do not reflect replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria (which is the case for the account bank provider), the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the counterparty. On the other hand, if the counterparty’s replacement language is in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria (which is the case for the swap provider), the counterparty can support tranches rated not higher than the ICR on the counterparty plus one notch. Accordingly, the ratings in this transaction are effectively capped by counterparties at ‘AA-’ (i.e., the rating on BNP Paribas Securities Services, the account bank).

We deem the credit enhancement available to the class C notes (10.4%, up from 2.4% at closing) and the 5.9% overcollateralization sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a ‘A+’ rating level. Therefore, we have today raised our rating on class C notes to ‘A+ (sf)'.

We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes at ‘AA- (sf)', the maximum rating currently attainable in this transaction.

In addition to the cash flows that we ran according to our criteria (see “Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions,” published on Nov. 20, 2003), we also tested Marche Mutui’s rating stability with respect to a potential drop of 10% in the value of the collateral (in addition to the 35% market value decline provisioned by the above-mentioned criteria).

We found the ratings on all the notes to be resilient to this stress.

Marche Mutui is an Italian RMBS transaction that closed in March 2003 and was originated by Banca delle Marche SpA.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione S.r.l.

EUR344.4 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised

C A+ (sf) A (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A2 AA- (sf)

B AA- (sf)