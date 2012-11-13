TEXT-S&P discontinues ratings on 14 German coop banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had discontinued its ratings surveillance on 14 out of the more than 1,100 local cooperative banks of Germany’s cooperative banking sector (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe) (AA-/Stable/A-1+). These banks have been merged with adjacent regional cooperative banks or closed to increase efficiency in Germany’s cooperative banking sector. Standard & Poor’s no longer surveils or rates these banks. For names of the affected banks, see the list below.