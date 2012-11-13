FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P discontinues ratings on 14 German coop banks
November 13, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P discontinues ratings on 14 German coop banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had discontinued its ratings surveillance on 14 out of the more than 1,100 local cooperative banks of Germany’s cooperative banking sector (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe) (AA-/Stable/A-1+). These banks have been merged with adjacent regional cooperative banks or closed to increase efficiency in Germany’s cooperative banking sector. Standard & Poor’s no longer surveils or rates these banks. For names of the affected banks, see the list below.

