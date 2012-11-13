TEXT-S&P summary: Colonial Pipeline Co.

Colonial’s roughly 5,500-mile interstate pipeline system connects the Gulf Coast refining center to the largest markets in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, including New York Harbor. The company’s geographic reach allows it to maintain its strong competitive position, with connections to 28 refineries and more than 265 marketing terminals in 13 states and the District of Columbia. The company enjoys a superior market position, transporting 17% of total U.S. refined petroleum product consumption (about 100 million gallons daily). Colonial generates stable and predictable operating cash flows, with about 70% of revenues subject to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulation due to its dominant position. Colonial’s transportation flows in competitive markets where the FERC doesn’t set rates have also been highly stable. Finally, Colonial has no direct commodity price risk.

We expect volumes shipped on Colonial to remain near capacity in 2012, partially due to a competitive price structure and continued decline in Northeast refinery production. Demand for refined products, such as gasoline and jet fuel, has generally been stable in Colonial’s markets. Even during the recent sharp recession, demand for refined products did not fall by more than 5% to 10%. Furthermore, Colonial transports refined products from some of the country’s most efficient oil refineries on the Gulf Coast. We expect the company’s growth capital spending over the next couple of years to be greater than years past, but manageable. Colonial is working on two low-risk growth projects slated for completion by early 2013. The projects, aimed at clearing bottlenecks near the Gulf Coast, will add 7.4 million gallons per day across the entire system. We do not expect this to materially affect credit metrics.

Colonial’s financial risk profile is intermediate. Under our base-case model, we assume volumes on the pipeline to approach 2.4 million barrels per day over the next two years. As a result, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 24% to 26%, debt to EBITDA around 2.4x, and EBITDA to interest of 8.0x in 2012. Cash flows are generally stable, although broad economic conditions and occasional refinery outages can cause modest volatility. We note that the cessation of bonus depreciation marginally lowers Colonial’s 2012 FFO in our projections compared with 2011. Although the total debt to capitalization ratio of 125% is high--due to Colonial’s purchase of $225 million of Treasury stock related to a prior owner’s shares--we do not place much weight on this ratio in our analysis.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Colonial is ‘A-1’. We consider Colonial’s liquidity to be adequate, with projected liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than 1.3x over the next 12 to 24 months. Primary cash sources for 2012 consist of FFO of $350 million and net revolver availability of $300 million. Colonial’s main use of cash is for dividends. Colonial typically distributes all of its net income to its owners, and we expect annual dividends of about $320 million. In addition, we expect annual growth and maintenance capital spending of $150 million.

Colonial has modest working capital fluctuations throughout the year, which it primarily pays for through its commercial paper facilities. We take comfort from Colonial’s continued ability to access the capital markets for short-term funding and expect the company to maintain a stable level of debt to support its operations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Colonial was comfortably in compliance with its 3.0x minimum interest coverage ratio and we expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenant for the remainder of the year.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Colonial will maintain acceptable financial measures, including FFO to debt above 20%. We could lower the rating if FFO to debt falls below 20% on a sustained basis, perhaps due to a capital expansion project or a severe economic downturn. We could raise the rating if sustained high capacity utilization and efficient operations result in increased cash flow such that FFO to debt consistently exceeds 25% and debt to EBITDA maintains a level below 2x.

Related Criteria And Research

Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2008