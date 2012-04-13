FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Dena Bank at 'Fitch AA-(ind)';otlk stbl
#Credit RSS
April 13, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Dena Bank at 'Fitch AA-(ind)';otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Dena Bank’s (Dena) National Long-Term (LT) rating at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term Rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Dena’s National LT rating is support driven, reflecting Fitch’s view of a moderate probability of support by the Government of India (GoI) support, given the bank’s status as a government bank, its regional nature and systemic importance; about 1% share in each of FY11 system assets and deposits. GoI injected direct equity of INR5.4bn in FY11, and INR1.5bn indirectly in March 2012 through the sale of equity to Life Insurance Corporation of India (India’s largest insurance company, 100% owned by GoI). GoI’s shareholding currently stands at 55% (FY11: 58%).

Dena’s stand-alone credit profile is one notch below the National LT rating and is the anchor for notching the hybrid tier 1 and upper tier 2 capital instruments. The stand-alone credit profile, which reflects a modest franchise, regional concentration and exposure to both structurally weak sectors (e.g. state electricity boards (SEBs)) and cyclical sectors (e.g. textiles and iron & steel) is under some pressure. These sectors carry the risk of significant restructuring which may not be captured in reported asset quality. However, the bank’s better performance in terms of managing asset quality post migration to system-generated non-performing loans (gross NPL ratio: 1.85% in 9MFY12; 1.87% in FY11) and management efforts to reduce exposure to the power sector and SEBs (over FY10-9MFY12) adds some comfort.

