TEXT-S&P summary: Cap Gemini S.A.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Cap Gemini reported solid revenue growth of 11% to EUR9.7 billion in 2011, or 6% on an organic basis, supported in particular by a marked advance in technology services, notably in segments where management undertook initiatives over the past 18 months, and by its North American operations. This growth contrasted with the pronounced GDP growth slowdown in several large developed economies during 2011.

Fiscal tightening measures in Europe and in the U.S. could hurt business sentiment, leading to lower private-sector spending on IT services in 2012 and 2013. This could in turn curb Cap Gemini’s revenue growth. In a context of reduced visibility and tough economic conditions, we understand the group targets limited organic revenue growth for 2012. In our view, this target may be challenging in light of the cyclicality of the consulting business and likely public sector IT cost cuts in Europe. We believe, however, that the group could achieve flat like-for-like revenues in 2012. Cap Gemini’s earnings should be supported by the relatively resilient outsourcing business, some stabilization in pricing, and continued positive trends in its North American operations. After accounting for 24% of group revenues in 2011, public sector revenues are likely to decline in 2012, in our view, given the direct impact from budget cuts and end of the large “Aspire” contract in the U.K.

Cap Gemini’s pre-restructuring EBITA margin improved by 60 basis points year on year to 7.4% in 2011, owing to rising revenues and cost control, mostly at its large offshore center. Cap Gemini’s profitability is in line with those of its main European peers, but we anticipate that it will remain significantly weaker than that of its principal U.S. or India-based peers.

For 2012, we anticipate a broadly stable EBITA margin before restructuring costs, which remains lower than the record 8.5% in 2008. For each project it has contracted, Cap Gemini continues to face the difficult task of trying to reduce costs as fast as prices erode.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Cap Gemini’s ratio of Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted gross debt to pre-restructuring EBITDA was broadly stable at 3.1x at the end of 2011. Improved sales and EBITDA figures were offset by higher debt following the acquisition of France-based Prosodie for about EUR382 million. We calculate this ratio pro forma for the prepayment, on Jan. 2, 2012, with cash in hand, of all outstanding convertible notes issued in 2005. We believe the ratio will remain at about the same level or slightly improve at year-end 2012. The ratio of adjusted free cash flow (FCF) to gross debt declined to 6% at the end of 2011, down from 15% at year-end 2010, notably affected by substantial negative working capital swings. This ratio should strengthen by year-end 2012, in our view, returning close to 10%, which would be in line with our expectations for the rating.

We also anticipate that Cap Gemini’s capital structure will remain sound in the next couple of years, as the group will likely maintain strong liquidity despite potential acquisition opportunities. The group reported a pro forma net cash position of about EUR459 million at the end of 2011. We expect Cap Gemini to remain in a net cash position at the end of 2012.

Liquidity

We view Cap Gemini’s liquidity as strong, under our criteria, at the end of 2011. We expect its liquidity sources, including cash, funds from operations (FFO), and credit facility availability under the current debt structure over the next 12 months, to exceed uses by about 2.8x, pro forma for the repayment with cash of all outstanding convertible notes issued in 2005. Furthermore, even if EBITDA declines 30%, we believe net sources would still exceed cash requirements in the period.

In particular, our view of Cap Gemini’s liquidity incorporates the following:

-- Cash balances and short-term investments of about EUR1.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, excluding the EUR400 million used to repay early 2012 the outstanding convertible notes issued in 2005. We understand that the group’s short-term investments mainly consisted of money market funds, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, and bank deposits.

-- A fully available EUR500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in January 2016, subject to financial covenants.

-- Our view that Cap Gemini will continue to generate positive discretionary cash flow, which, in addition to its sizable cash balances, should adequately cover its debt maturity schedule over the next two years. Following successful refinancing of part of existing debt with a new long-dated EUR500 million notes, the group has manageable debt maturities of EUR298 million in 2012 and EUR93 million in 2013.

-- Material and seasonal peak working capital swings, which for example reached about EUR740 million on June 30, 2011, but which largely reversed in the second half of the year.

-- Risk of sizable acquisition spending.

-- Our slightly more conservative growth and margin scenario for 2012 than management’s announced guidance.

-- Ample headroom under the financial covenants of the RCF, which should offer sufficient leeway for operating underperformance and acquisition activity, partly because the covenant levels do not step up.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Cap Gemini’s operating margin and credit metrics will likely remain in line with our rating expectations over the next few quarters, supported by resilient revenues in a context of uncertain macroeconomic conditions and limited growth in IT services markets. We consider that Cap Gemini’s ratios of gross adjusted debt to pre-restructuring EBITDA of about 3.0x, and adjusted FCF to gross debt of about or just under 10%, are commensurate with the ratings. We also anticipate that the group will continue to manage its cost position to achieve a pre-restructuring EBITA margin of at least 7.5% in 2012.

We expect Cap Gemini to selectively take part in sector consolidation while preserving a solid balance sheet. However, we will closely analyze funding and integration risks from possible large acquisitions.

We would consider lowering the ratings if Cap Gemini’s operating performance--notably its margin--weakens significantly from current levels. Any marked deterioration in the group’s credit metrics and overall financial risk profile, particularly relating to liquidity or large debt-funded acquisitions, could also lead to a downgrade.

We could consider raising the ratings if Cap Gemini is able to substantially improve its pre-restructuring EBITA margin to about 10%, and sustain a ratio of adjusted FCF to gross debt of 20% or above, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009