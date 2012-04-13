TEXT-Fitch assigns Department of Puy-de-Dome 'AA' rating;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Puy-de-Dome a Long-term local and foreign currency rating of ‘AA’ and a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned an expected Short-term rating of ‘F1+(exp)’ to Puy-de-Dome’s EUR100m French commercial paper (Billets de tresorerie BT) programme.

Puy-de-Dome’s ratings are supported by its average but solid socio-economic profile, its resilient operating performance despite the recent devolution cycle and fiscal reform, and by moderate debt growth expectations.

Weak operating performance leading to debt payback ratio deterioration above 10 years could entail a downgrade. Sustained improvement of operating performance above 2011 metrics leading to a sizeable decrease of debt payback ratio could justify an upgrade.

Socio-economic indicators are in line with the national average, albeit with a structurally lower unemployment rate and a positive commercial balance. Puy-de-Dome benefits from dynamic industries and hosts most regional research facilities and decisional centres.

Recent evolutions (devolution cycle, territorial and fiscal reforms) have debilitated the department’s financial profile as its budget structure has become rigid. Operating revenue has become heavily reliant on state transfers and sluggish, non-modifiable, tax proceeds, whereas operating expenditure is mainly made of rigid items such as staff costs, and dynamic state-defined social support policies.

Puy-de-Dome’s operating margin is expected to have reached 14.8% of operating revenue in 2011 from 11.6% in 2010 due to dynamic property and insurance tax revenues and efficient cost-cutting measures which contained operating expenditure growth.

Fitch expects performance to weaken in the medium term due to sluggish revenue growth (1.8% annual average) and still dynamic social spending which will drive operating spending growth (2.8% annual average). Operating margin is expected to decrease to about 11% in 2015, while increasing financial charges should bring current margin down to about 9% in 2015, from an expected 13.4% in 2011.

Direct debt is expected to have reached EUR310.8m or 53.9% of current revenue at end-2011, a relatively moderate level compared to peers. Debt structure is sound and does not include risky products.

Fitch forecasts debt stock growth up to about 64% of current revenue in 2015, resulting in a debt payback ratio of about seven years (from an expected four years in 2011). This should stem from the weakening rate of capital expenditure self-financing, as the expected decrease of capital expenditure to an annual average of EUR115m until 2015 (from an average EUR139m from 2006 to 2011) is not likely to fully compensate for the reduction of the current balance.

Short term funding needs are covered by several revolving credit lines, committed bank liquidity lines, and a BT programme from 2012. Fitch considers liquidity management methods to be sound and that the Department’s short term funding lines are sufficient to cover potential BT refinancing needs.

Despite the high level of contingent liabilities (guarantees and public sector entities’ debt amounted to EUR546.7m at end-2011), Fitch considers the risk level to be low due to a solid borrower profile (fire services, social housing institutions), sound overall debt structure, sophisticated monitoring framework and strict eligibility guidelines.