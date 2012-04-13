TEXT-S&P ups Ivano-Frankivsk to 'B/uaA-';otlk stbl

The ratings are constrained by the city’s high dependence on the sovereign’s policies, relatively low wealth levels, and risks related to the poor financial standing of its government-related entities (GREs). These weaknesses are offset by the city’s diverse economy, low debt, very conservative borrowing plans, and moderate budgetary performance.

Ivano-Frankivsk’s financial flexibility is severely constrained by the central government’s control of local and regional governments’ financial policies. Despite the central government’s efforts to improve its intergovernmental fiscal policies, we see systemic risk as a key factor undermining Ivano-Frankivsk’s credit profile.

The city’s wealth levels are comparatively low, even by Ukrainian standards. However, the diverse nature of Ivano-Frankivsk’s economy has allowed it to withstand the recent turmoil in financial markets. With moderate prospects for Ukraine’s continued recovery, we estimate the city’s economy to post growth rates at least comparable with the sovereign’s for 2011-2012.

Cautious spending polices and strong growth in operating subsidies and tax revenues allowed the city to report double-digit budgetary surpluses in 2011, exceeding our base-case expectations. Despite a potential slowdown in operating support, owing to fiscal pressures on the sovereign, our updated base case factors in spending prudence. Consequently, we forecast the city to report moderate operating surpluses of 3%-4% of operating revenues in 2012-2014. From our observation of the city’s previous debt history and cautious borrowing policies, we believe Ivano-Frankivsk’s capital program is likely to be financed by moderate asset sales and grants from the central government. This should result in only modest deficits, if any, after capital accounts of 1%-2% for 2011-2012.

Therefore, our base-case assumption is that Ivano-Frankovsk’s tax-supported debt is unlikely to exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues until 2014. The city’s debt will likely continue to consist primarily of guarantees against multilateral loans to utility companies. We factor in a 17-year loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the municipal water and sewage utility and a EUR11.7 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the heating utility. These guarantees do not require the city to step in immediately to provide coverage in the event of a default. Because we anticipate only a modest and gradual withdrawal of these funds, the city’s exposure to the related foreign currency risk will likely remain limited at least until 2013-2014, in our view.

Although the size of Ivano-Frankovsk’s utility payables is moderate by Ukrainian standards, its GREs’ poor financials will likely keep putting pressure on the city’s budget. Due to the sharp rise in energy prices, the GREs’ payables, primarily those of the heating utility, have increased to 23%-25% of total revenues compared with 15% in 2008. We believe that further growth of payables might present a risk of the city having to step in.

Liquidity

We regard the city’s overall liquidity position as “negative”, as defined in our criteria.

Ivano-Frankivsk’s improved budgetary performance led to stronger free cash of about Ukrainian hryvnia 24 million (about $3 million) as of March 1, 2012, in the special and general funds (or about 5% of its planned annual operating spending).

Apart from a modest amount of treasury loans, which we treat as a part of interbudgetary relations, the city has no commercial debt repayment needs over the next 12 months.

However, the city’s cash position remains volatile, making its capacity to cover debt service (not currently needed) uncertain in case of a rapid growth of debt. Moreover, Ukraine’s capital market is unstable and we view Ivano-Frankivsk’s access to external liquidity as “uncertain”.

The weaknesses of Ukraine’s banking sector are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Ukraine, which is in BICRA Group ‘9’. Our BICRAs indicate the relative risk pertaining to a banking system. Systems in group ‘1’ are at the lowest risk and those in group ‘10’ are at highest risk (see “BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group ‘9’ From Group ‘10’”, published on Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The stable outlook on Ivano-Frankivsk reflects our view of the city’s continued prudence in spending policies, which alongside revenue growth should result in a moderate budgetary performance in the medium term. This, coupled with conservative borrowing policies, will in our view support the consolidation of the city’s liquidity position.

We would consider a positive rating action if the city is able to improve its budgetary performance, posting operating surpluses exceeding 5%-6% of operating revenues and zero or positive balances after capital accounts in the medium term, resulting in a stronger and less volatile cash position. A reduction of the utilities’ payables could also support ratings upside.

A negative rating action could follow a deterioration of the city’s financial performance, particularly if linked to spending pressures related to the rapid growth of the GREs’ payables to well above the current levels. In our downside case, this would translate into a decrease in operating surpluses to about 1% of operating revenues and deficits after capital accounts sliding to more than 3% of revenues, leading to the structural deterioration of the city’s liquidity position.

