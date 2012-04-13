TEXT-S&P rates Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre G covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a ‘AAA/Stable’ long-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit’s issuances of “realkreditobligationer” out of its Capital Centre G.

-- The portfolio backing the covered bonds consists predominantly of second-ranking mortgage loans secured on commercial, agricultural, and multifamily properties in Denmark.

-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned a ‘AAA’ long-term credit rating to Nykredit Realkredit A/S’s (A+/Stable/A-1) issuances of “realkreditobligationer” (RO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its Capital Centre G. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

Standard & Poor’s ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.