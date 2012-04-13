FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Italian Deal Centro delle Alpi RMBS's class A nts
April 13, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Italian Deal Centro delle Alpi RMBS's class A nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a ‘AA+ (sf)’ rating to Centro delle Alpi RMBS’s class A notes.

-- This is Banca Popolare di Sondrio’s first Italian residential mortgage-backed securitization.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of residential mortgage loans that the originator granted to individuals, artisans, self-employed borrowers, and sole entrepreneurs in Italy.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AA+ (sf)’ credit rating to Centro delle Alpi RMBS S.r.l.’s (CDA) series 2012-1 residential mortgage-backed floating-rate class A notes. At the same time, CDA issued an unrated class of notes (see list below).

This is the first securitization of Italian mortgage loans that Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPSondrio) has originated. The transaction is backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans that BPSondrio granted to individuals, artisans, self-employed borrowers, and sole entrepreneurs in Italy.

