TEXT-S&P summary:Communaute d'agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes Metropole
April 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Communaute d'agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes Metropole

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Communaute d‘agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes -- 13-Apr-2012

Metropole

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: --/--/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 --/A-1+ --/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating reflects our view of the Communaute d‘Agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes Metropole’s (La Metro) “positive” liquidity position under our criteria. It also reflects our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French intercities and La Metro’s good operating margin compared with peers’, revenue flexibility, and wealthy economy despite some sector concentration. That said, La Metro’s very high consolidated debt burden and lack of a clear financial strategy constrain our view of its long-term creditworthiness.

