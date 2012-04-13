FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Smtc Grenoble
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Smtc Grenoble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- SMTC Grenoble --------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The long-term rating on Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l‘Agglomeration Grenobloise (Smtc Grenoble), the transportation authority of the French intercity structure of Communaute d‘agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes Metropole (La Metro; --/--/A-1+), reflects our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that La Metro would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess Smtc Grenoble’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘a’.

