TEXT-S&P summary: PT Astra International Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- PT Astra International Tbk. ------------------- 13-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on PT Astra International Tbk. reflects the company’s ‘bb+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and a one-notch uplift because of expected support from its parent, Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (Jardine Group: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The rating also reflects our view that the company has a “fair” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile.