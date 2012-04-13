FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: PT Astra International Tbk.
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PT Astra International Tbk.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Astra International Tbk. ------------------- 13-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on PT Astra International Tbk. reflects the company’s ‘bb+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and a one-notch uplift because of expected support from its parent, Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (Jardine Group: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The rating also reflects our view that the company has a “fair” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile.

