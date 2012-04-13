TEXT-Fitch rates Shri Gajanan Oil at 'Fitch B+(ind)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shri Gajanan Oil and Agro Products Industries Private Limited (Shri Gajanan Oil) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view on Shri Gajanan Oil and Gajanan Solvex Limited (GSL, ‘Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable), led by their similar business - cotton seed oil extraction and refining. Fitch notes that as part of the same group, financial support, if required, could be extended by one to the other. Shri Gajanan Oil has provided financial support to GSL through a corporate guarantee of INR550m, with INR180m outstanding in FY12 (year-end: March 2012).

The ratings are constrained by Shri Gajanan Oil’s continued negative operating cash flows over FY09-FY11 due to its high working capital requirements (especially inventory and debtors). Cash flows were negative INR12.3m, negative INR14.8m and negative INR78.9m in FY09, FY10 and FY11, respectively. The ratings are also constrained by the company’s weak operating margin of 4.6% in the absence of backward integration, low interest coverage 2.2x, and high financial leverage (debt/EBIDTA) of 5.2x in FY11.

Fitch expects financial leverage and interest coverage to deteriorate over the short to medium term on account of the ongoing, largely debt-funded, capex in GSL for setting up a 500 tonnes per day (TPD) solvent extraction unit in Khamgaon. Total cost for the capex is estimated to be INR504.8m, which is being funded by INR50m of founder’s contribution, INR350m of secured debt and INR104.8m of unsecured debt. Fitch expects benefits of being fully integrated to accrue, in terms of margin accretion, once the plant commences operations in October 2012.

The ratings are also constrained by inherent industry risks such as intense competition, adverse climatic conditions which in turn could impact raw material prices, change in consumption preference on account of cheaper substitutes, and government intervention and policy changes.

The ratings are, however, supported by six years of experience of Shri Gajanan Oil’s founders in the domestic edible oil industry and location advantage of being closer to the cotton producing region of Maharashtra.

Positive rating guidelines include timely completion of the capex and an improvement in operating profitability, which would result in an improvement in interest coverage above 2.2x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include sustained low profitability and any time or cost overruns in capex execution, which could lead to interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Shri Gajanan Oil was established in 2008 with a refining capacity of around 100 TPD. The capacity is interchangeable between cotton seed oil and soya bean oil. The company markets its refined cotton seed oil under the NITYAM brand name and has a dedicated chain of distributors spread across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, among other states. In FY11, revenue was INR735.3m.

Rating actions on Shri Gajanan Oil:

National Long-Term rating assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR28m term loan: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

INR130m fund-based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'