Britvic, A.G. Barr agree merger
November 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Britvic, A.G. Barr agree merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British drinks company Britvic has agreed the terms of an all-share merger with A.G. Barr, creating one of the largest soft drinks companies in Europe.

The merger ratio will be 0.816 A.G Barr shares for every Britvic share held, leaving Britvic shareholders with approximately 63 percent of the new company and A.G. Barr shareholders with 37 percent.

The companies predict that the merger will amount to 40 million pounds ($64 million) in cost savings and extra revenue each year.

The new combined company will be called “Barr Britvic Soft Drinks plc”.

