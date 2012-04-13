TEXT-Fitch rates Gajanan Solvex at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Gajanan Solvex Limited (GSL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view on GSL and Shri Gajanan Oil and Agro Products Industries Pvt. Limited (Shri Gajanan Oil, ‘Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable), led by their similar business - cotton seed oil extraction and refining. Fitch notes that as part of the same group, financial support, if required, could be extended by one to the other. Shri Gajanan Oil has provided financial support to GSL through a corporate guarantee of INR550m, with INR180m outstanding in FY12 (year-end: March 2012).

The ratings are constrained by high capex execution risk stemming from GSL’s ongoing INR504.8m capex for setting up a 500 tonnes per day (TPD) solvent extraction plant in Khamgaon. The capex is being funded by INR50m of founder’s contribution, INR104.8m of unsecured debt and INR350m of secured debt. The company incurred INR280m of capex in FY12, funded by INR50m of founder’s contribution, INR50m of unsecured loans and INR180m of term loan disbursements. This is likely to result in the deterioration of consolidated financial leverage (debt/EBITDA: 5.2x in FY11) and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest: 2.2x in FY11) over the short to medium term. Fitch expects the benefits of full integration to accrue, in terms of margin accretion, once the plant commences operations in October 2012.

Other constraining factors include the working capital intensive nature of GSL’s business (especially debtors and inventory), intense competition, adverse climatic conditions which in turn could impact raw material prices, change in consumption preference on account of cheaper substitutes, and government intervention and policy changes.

The ratings also factor in six years of experience of GSL’s founders in cotton seed oil refining and trading and favourable demand for its products on account of India being an importer of edible oils. The ratings also benefit from location advantage due to GSL’s proximity to the cotton producing belt of Maharashtra and assured off-take of edible oil since almost 80 TPD of its capacity is committed to Shri Gajanan Oil. The company also benefits from a diversified product base which includes lint, hull, de-oiled cake, oil and soap.

Positive rating guidelines include timely completion of the capex and an improvement in operating profitability, which would result in interest coverage of above 2.2x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include sustained low profitability and any time or cost overruns in capex execution, which could lead to interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

GSL, part of the Gajanan Group, was incorporated in 2012 for extracting crude soya bean oil and cotton seed oil. On a consolidated basis, the company registered revenue of INR735.3m and an EBITDA margin of 4.6% in FY11.

Rating actions on GSL:

National Long-Term rating assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR350m term loan: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

INR200m fund-based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'