#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Continental AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Continental AG -------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/B Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Tires and tubes

Mult. CUSIP6: 210771

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jul-2011 B+/B B+/B

18-May-2010 B/B B/B

13-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B

27-Jan-2009 BB/B BB/B

26-Sep-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

26-Jun-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

16-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG reflect the group’s business risk profile that we view “satisfactory” and a financial risk profile that we categorize as “highly leveraged” according to our criteria.

