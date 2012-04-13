TEXT-S&P summary: Continental AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Continental AG -------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/B Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Tires and tubes
Mult. CUSIP6: 210771
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jul-2011 B+/B B+/B
18-May-2010 B/B B/B
13-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B
27-Jan-2009 BB/B BB/B
26-Sep-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
26-Jun-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
16-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG reflect the group’s business risk profile that we view “satisfactory” and a financial risk profile that we categorize as “highly leveraged” according to our criteria.