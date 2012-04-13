TEXT-S&P summary: Energinet.dk SOV

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Summary analysis -- Energinet.dk SOV ------------------------------ 13-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

24-Oct-2005 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on state-owned Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet.dk SOV (Energinet) are based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘a’. Our view of Energinet’s SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and its intermediate financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Energinet in the event of financial distress. This assessment is based on our view of Energinet’s “very strong” link to the government and “very important” role for Denmark.

In our view, Energinet’s business risk profile is supported by its excellent market position as the monopoly gas and electricity TSO in Denmark, which is further supported by a stable revenue base and Denmark’s favorable cost-cover regulatory regime. These strengths are only partly offset by inherently weak profitability and the obligation to purchase power from small-scale power producers, although this cost can be fully recovered through a pass-through mechanism.

Energinet’s intermediate financial risk profile is underpinned by its access to loans, available at short notice, from the Danish government via the National Bank of Denmark (not rated) and no pressure to distribute dividends. We consider these supporting factors to be partly offset by the continued weakening of the company’s financial risk profile, which is mainly the result of an extensive investment program.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, Energinet will remain as a pure TSO that can pass on all costs to its customers as stipulated in the regulatory framework governing the company.

Energinet’s profitability is inherently weak, in our view, reflected in a three-year average return on capital of 4.2%. However, profitability is not Energinet’s core objective: The company operates as a nonprofit organization on a break-even basis. It is only allowed to recover the costs necessary to maintain efficient operations, plus a return on equity roughly equal to the inflation rate. Consequently, an adjustment of tariffs corrects any possible loss or gain in excess of the required return on equity for the previous year.

We understand that the overall investment required for Energinet’s ongoing and planned construction projects is substantial. These investments are largely aimed at preparing the Danish power system for higher volumes of renewable energy. This mainly relates to the connection of wind power to the electricity grid, building and upgrading gas and electricity interconnections with neighboring countries to advance market coupling, and burying significant parts of the high-voltage electricity grid. These investments should improve Energinet’s already efficient operations and, in our view, support the company’s excellent business risk profile.

S&P base-case cash-flow and capital structure scenario

Energinet plans to invest Danish krone (DKK) 25 billion (about EUR3.36 billion) between 2010 and 2020, which is significant considering it invested on average DKK860 million annually in 2006-2010. The investment plan is ambitious, in our view, because the process of receiving approvals for new constructions can be lengthy. As a result, actual investments will likely be less than planned during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the investments are likely to be funded by additional debt, which we anticipate will lead to deteriorating financial ratios in the near to medium term. In addition to the investment plan, we understand that Energinet has made an indicative offer to acquire independently owned 132 kilovolt (kv)-150 kV transmission grids in Denmark for DKK5.7 billion. The transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, will be funded by additional loans from the Danish government via the Danish National Bank.