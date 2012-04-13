TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies remain static

Apr 13 - U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies rose minimally in March to 13.6% from 13.4% in February, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

However, the dollar balance of delinquent assets has remained virtually the same as last month. The increased rate is a result of the continuing decline in the total collateral balance as a result of realized losses and repayments.

Total collateral is down approximately 22% from its original fully ramped balance. Most Fitch rated CREL CDOs have begun paying down their liability structures. Reinvestment in new assets is minimal with only seven of the 33 Fitch rated CREL CDOs still in their reinvestment periods.

CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $35 million in realized losses in March. The largest loss, which totaled $20.7 million, was a full loss on a mezzanine interest backed by a mall located in Phoenix, AZ. In total, CREL CDO realized losses to-date are approximately 11% of par (based on original fully ramped collateral).

New delinquent assets in March consisted of:

--Five new matured balloon loan interests; and

--Two term defaults.

