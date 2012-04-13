TEXT-S&P afrms City of Lviv At 'CCC+/uaBB';otlk stbl

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our base-case expectation that the city will accumulate sufficient cash in advance in a special fund to repay the UAH50 million ($6.2 million) bond due in July and UAH42 million bond due in December 2012. To do so, the city is preparing to sell assets, including smaller land plots that better fit market demand.

The ratings reflect Lviv’s low financial flexibility within Ukraine’s system of interbudgetary relations and ongoing expenditure pressures. The city’s “very negative” liquidity and what we see as a weak credit culture, reflected in nonpayment on guarantees, also constrain the ratings, as do its low wealth levels in an international context.

Lviv’s modest debt service and debt, and its importance as one of western Ukraine’s commercial centers, with a diversified economic structure, help offset these negatives.

We regard Lviv’s financial predictability and flexibility as very low, because of what we regard as very weak system support in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian local and regional governments’ strong dependence on state decisions about both their revenues and expenditures. On the revenues side the city has no control over more than 80% of revenues, including the main sources, income tax and subsidies, and expenditure flexibility is restricted, in our view, by the need to cofinance salary increases mandated by the central government and rapidly rising energy costs.

In addition, in the specific case of Lviv, pressure to improve infrastructure is exacerbated by the city’s preparations to host several matches in the 2012 UEFA European Football Championship. Although the central government is now largely financing EURO 2012 preparations, we expect some pressure on the city’s budget this year. We observe, however, that the central government-financed investments have resulted in a noticeable improvement in Lviv’s infrastructure over the last couple of years.

Following no new issuance in 2011 and the early repayment in March 2011 of UAH110 million of its UAH200 million 2014 bond, Lviv’s direct debt is currently just about 13% of expected 2012 operating revenues.

Under our base case, we anticipate that Lviv’s tax-supported debt might marginally exceed 30% of consolidated revenues by 2014, because Lviv continues to issue guarantees on multilateral loans in support of its companies’ investments in infrastructure, including water, sewage, roads, and public transport. In addition, these obligations expose the city to foreign exchange risks.

Lviv repeatedly reports nonpayment on a conditional guarantee it provided to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance on a $24 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the city’s water utility, although ultimately IBRD gets payments from Ukraine on time. We do not consider this as a default by the city and treat the city’s delayed payments as part of the state’s interbudgetary relations; nevertheless, we take it into account as a weakness exemplifying Lviv’s weak credit culture.

With ongoing operating-expenditure pressures and only modest revenue performance, the city’s operating balance deteriorated to almost zero in 2010-2011, from 15%-20% surpluses in 2007-2008. We expect Lviv’s operating balances to remain at 1%-2% in 2012-2014 under our base-case scenario, supported by expected economic and tax revenue growth. We also expect a surplus after capital accounts in 2012 and only modest 2%-4% deficits in 2013-2014.

Lviv is an important economic center in western Ukraine with a relatively diversified tax base. Low wealth levels will remain a long-term drawback. For example, the average monthly salary is only about $300.

Liquidity

Lviv’s overall liquidity position is “very negative” under our criteria, and remains very volatile. The city had less than UAH80 million in cash in both its special and general funds as of April 1, 2012. It covered less than 80% of debt service in the next 12 months, and it is equivalent to about 4% of Lviv’s expected 2012 operating spending.

Furthermore, as the Ukrainian capital market is volatile, we view the city’s access to external liquidity as ”uncertain“. The weaknesses of Ukraine’s banking sector are reflected in our BICRA score of ‘9’, with ‘1’ being the lowest risk and ‘10’ being the highest (for more details see ”BICRA On Ukraine Revised To Group ‘9’ From Group ‘10’, published on Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

In the last few years, the city has consistently turned to short-term treasury loans to cover cash shortages in the general fund, which covers most salaries and all interest payments, and continued doing so in 2012 (UAH26 million were due as of March 1, 2012). We expect the city to report cash shortages in the general fund for operating spending in the course of 2012, as well.

As of April 1, 2012, the city had just UAH13 million in the special fund, which is its source for debt repayment. Repayments include a UAH50 bond due in July and a UAH42 million one due in December 2012. We think that the UAH4.9 million bank loan due April 2012 and the UAH11 million loan due in July, arranged with government support to finance EURO 2012 preparations, are likely to be extended to 2014, and thus we do not include those in debt service for 2012 in our base-case scenario.

Recovery analysis

Lviv’s senior unsecured bonds are rated ‘CCC+’ and ‘uaBB’. The recovery rating on the bonds is ‘4’, indicating our estimation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lviv will accumulate enough cash in its special fund to make debt repayments in July and December 2012. We also expect the city to borrow only modestly, keeping direct debt within 15% of operating revenues until 2014, and that liquidity for interest payments to be available via treasury loans.

We could lower the long-term rating to ‘CC’ if the city fails to accumulate enough cash before the July or December 2012 bond repayments. Otherwise, we could lower the rating by one notch to ‘CCC’ in the next 12 months if the city accumulates debt faster, leading to debt service higher than 6%-8%, and if performance is weaker than we currently expect, with operating deficits.

After Lviv accumulates enough liquidity for its 2012 bond repayments, we could take positive rating actions if we also saw a stronger, more predictable liquidity position, with cash structurally above next 12 months’ debt service, which would likely be thanks to higher revenues, as well as progress with outstanding payments on guarantees.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Lviv (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/--

Ukraine National Scale Rating uaBB

Senior Unsecured (3 issues) uaBB

Senior Unsecured (3 issues) CCC+

Recovery Rating 4

New Rating

Lviv (City of)

UAH90 mil (proposed) bonds due CCC+

12/31/2015

Recovery Rating 4