TEXT-S&P summary: ARAMARK Holdings Corp.

We continue to characterize ARAMARK’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and believe the company should continue to benefit from its satisfactory--though not dominant--positions in the competitive, fragmented markets for food and support services and uniform and career apparel. We also believe the company will continue to derive a significant portion of its cash flow from less economically sensitive sectors, including education and health care; and that the company’s diversified customer portfolio reduces contract renewal risk. These factors translate into a sizable stream of predictable, recurring revenues and healthy cash flow generation. This is a key rating factor, given ARAMARK’s considerable debt burden and management’s ongoing investments in its core businesses through capital expenditures and acquisitions. Still, we believe the trend of businesses outsourcing their noncore activities should continue to provide ARAMARK with additional growth opportunities over the long term.

Our forecast assumes that weak economic conditions in both the U.S. and Europe and high food cost inflation will constrain ARAMARK’s ability to meaningfully raise its profit margins. Given this, our forecast includes the following:

-- Total sales growth of about 4% annually, of which about 3.5% is organic and 0.5% is acquisition-related.

-- Food & Support Services (FSS) North America grows above the company average, while FSS International and Uniform and Career Apparel (UACA) grow below the company average, due to a slowdown in Europe and continued tough competition in the uniform rental market.

-- EBITDA expands by about 2%-3% annually, reflecting an inability to pass through all food cost inflation, and high fuel costs at UACA. EBITDA margin in 2012 is assumed to fall about 10 basis points to 8.5%.

-- Capital expenditures increase to about 2.5% of sales, roughly in line with long-term historical levels.

-- Free cash flow of about $275 million to $300 million annually, which the company uses to make acquisitions totaling about $100 million annually, distribute $52 million annually to Holdings for interest payments on its $600 million debt, and for miscellaneous debt reduction.

-- We assume large debt maturities over the next several years are refinanced at roughly the same all-in borrowing cost.

-- No major debt-financed distribution to Holdings occurs.

-- We currently assume any potential healthcare cost increases that may occur in the future, including mandated heath insurance in 2014, will be passed through to customers.

Under this scenario, we forecast leverage, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage as of fiscal year-end Sept. 30, 2013, of about 5.5x, 12.5%, and 2.5x, respectively, compared to about 6.1x, 11.5%, and 2.2x, respectively, as of the 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011, pro forma for the Filterfresh acquisition.

ARAMARK exceeded our expectations for 2011. Better conditions in the U.S. have resulted in revenue and EBITDA outperformance relative to our expectations of about 1% and 4%, respectively. Credit ratios are also moderately better than our expectations, including leverage of 6.1x compared to our 6.4x estimate. For analytical purposes, we view ARAMARK and Holdings as one economic entity despite the lack of a guarantee.

Liquidity

We characterize ARAMARK’s liquidity as “adequate.” In general, the company generates predictable operating cash flow and has adequate revolving credit facility availability, although high debt maturities, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions will probably consume significant amounts of cash. (See “Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers,” published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Our assessment of ARAMARK’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:

-- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x over the next 24 months.

-- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%.

-- As of Dec. 30, 2011 (which is ARAMARK’s peak working capital period), the company had about $395 million availability under its $665 million revolving credit facility. Excluding the $165 million portion expiring Jan. 26, 2013, the company has about $230 million availability.

-- The $500 million portion of the $665 million revolver expiring Jan. 26, 2015, could terminate as early as Oct. 26, 2013, if nonextended term loans exceed $250 million at that time (compared to about $655 million currently).

-- We estimate as of Dec. 30, 2011, ARAMARK had about 30% cushion under its maximum 4.75x leverage covenant. We forecast over 30% cushion during the next year, including the next step-down to 4.5x on June 30, 2012.

-- Despite the recent $1.23 billion term loan extension, debt maturities are still high. Including certain debt acceleration provisions, debt maturities include $250 million notes due June 2012, $250 million fully utilized receivable securitization facility expiring January 2013, $655 million nonextended term loans due January 2014, and $1.78 billion notes due February 2015.

-- In our opinion, ARAMARK has well-established banking relationships.

Cash and equivalents totaled about $122 million as of Dec. 30, 2011. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we believe ARAMARK could lower capital expenditures somewhat to preserve liquidity. In addition, approximately $52 million of annual cash distributions to pay interest on Holdings’ $600 million notes could instead be paid in kind at 9.375% annual rate if ARAMARK does not have sufficient covenant capacity.

Recovery analysis

We rate ARAMARK Corp.’s senior secured credit facilities ‘BB’ (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings on the $1.28 billion 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015 and $500 million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2015 are ‘B’ (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of ‘5’, indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the $250 million 5% senior unsecured notes due 2012 is ‘B-’ (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on ARAMARK Holdings Corp.’s $600 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due 2016 is ‘B-’ (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of ‘6’, also indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on ARAMARK, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our forecast that profitability will grow modestly and credit measures will slowly improve. However, we could lower the ratings if ARAMARK’s credit ratios weaken, including leverage exceeding 7x, potentially due to additional debt-financed shareholder distributions, a protracted recessionary environment, or potential healthcare cost increases that may occur in the future. We estimate leverage could exceed 7x if sales and EBITDA margin drop about 3% and 100 basis points, respectively, or if the company pays a $1 billion debt-financed dividend to its owners. We would consider raising the ratings if the company adopts a more conservative financial policy, including sustaining leverage in the low-5x area. We estimate this could occur if sales and EBITDA grow by a mid-single-digit rate and 50 basis points, respectively; if the company reinvests cash flow in the business; and if the company repays about $300 million of debt. We view this as unlikely given that the company is controlled by a group of financial sponsors.

