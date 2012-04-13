TEXT-S&P affirms & then drops AEELA 'BBB' rating

Apr 13 -

Rating Action

On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ issuer credit rating on Asociacion de Empleados del Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico (AEELA). Subsequently, we withdrew the rating at the company’s request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was negative.

Rationale

AEELA redeemed the last of its outstanding senior unsecured notes in February 2012. Standard & Poor’s ratings on AEELA reflected the company’s conservative lending and investment policies and its consistent profitability. In addition, it’s mandatory for employees of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to be members of AEELA. Offsetting factors included flat central-government payrolls, the potential liability from the closed death-insurance fund, and the company’s geographic concentration in Puerto Rico.

