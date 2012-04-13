FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat at 651 bps
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat at 651 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 - Standard & Poor’s investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 205 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 651 bps. By rating, the ‘AA’ and ‘A’ spreads widened by 2 bps each to 135 bps and 177 bps, respectively, and ‘BBB’ widened by 3 bps to 252 bps. The ‘BB’ spread narrowed by 1 bp to 468 bps, ‘B’ remained flat at 701 bps, and ‘CCC’ widened by 3 bps to 1,075 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and utilities expanded by 3 bps each to 313 bps and 209 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials expanded by 2 bps each to 322 bps and 302 bps, respectively. Telecommunications expanded by 4 bps to 336 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 199 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 644 bps and below its five-year moving average of 722 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.