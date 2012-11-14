TEXT-S&P ratings - Suhyup Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14 -

Ratings -- Suhyup Bank -------------------------------------------- 14-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

27-Jul-2005 A-/-- A-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2008: sr

unsecd A- 15-Jul-2008

US$300 mil 6.375% med-term nts due 07/21/2014 A- 03-Jul-2009

US$300 mil 3.50% med-term nts ser 1 due

05/03/2017 A- 25-Apr-2012