TEXT-Fitch drops JLOC XXXI Trust's rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Dsf’ rating of JLOC XXXI Trust’s class D trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

Class D TBIs were downgraded to ‘Dsf’ in August 2012 to reflect the partial write-down of principal. Since then, all three properties backing the one remaining defaulted loan have been sold. The total sales proceeds were sufficient to repay the loan principal in full. As a result, the class B and C TBIs were redeemed in full and the entire remaining balance of the class D TBIs was also repaid on the November 2012 payment date.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for the class D TBIs following the withdrawal of the rating.

The transaction was initially a securitisation of 22 loans backed by 62 properties. All properties were sold by mid-October 2012.