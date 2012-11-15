FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts 2 HN Trust classes due to counterparty exposure; off RWN
#Credit RSS
November 15, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts 2 HN Trust classes due to counterparty exposure; off RWN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two senior beneficial interests (BIs) from HN Trust and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has affirmed the other three senior BIs from the transaction which is a re-securitisation of two junior BIs issued prior to the issuance of these senior BIs, and is ultimately backed by multiple residential mortgage loan pools. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY140m* Class A1 senior BIs downgraded to ‘AA+sf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Off RWN; Outlook Stable;

JPY60m* Class A2 senior BIs affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable;

JPY20m* Class A3 senior BIs affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable;

JPY600m* Class B1 senior BIs downgraded to ‘AA+sf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Off RWN; Outlook Stable; and

JPY447.7m* Class B2 senior BIs affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Positive.

* as of 14 November 2012

The downgrades reflect the continued exposure of this transaction to an account bank which is ineligible to support ‘AAAsf’ ratings under the agency’s counterparty criteria. To date, no remedial action has been taken and Fitch believes it is unlikely to be taken in the near future.

As the overall transaction performance remains in line with the agency’s expectations, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the other classes which are not affected by the current counterparty exposure.

The positive outlook on the class B2 reflects Fitch’s expectation that its credit enhancement level will continue to grow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
