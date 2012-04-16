FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd.
April 16, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. ----------------- 16-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Malt beverages

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jan-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev) reflects the company’s dominant domestic market position in spirits, high and stable cash flows, and modest financial risk profile. Thai Bev’s geographic concentration in Thailand, the weak performance of its beer division, and a growth strategy that may translate into more aggressive financial policies partly offset these strengths.

We still consider Thai Bev’s financial risk profile as “modest”, despite having marginally weakened in 2011 after the company acquired Thailand-based Pepsi bottler Serm Suk Public Co. Ltd. (SSC) for Thai baht (THB) 9.97 billion. Thai Bev’s ratio of total debt to EBITDA weakened to 0.9x in 2011, from 0.6x in 2010, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt declined to 93.5% from 146%.

