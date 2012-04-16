TEXT-S&P : Otlk on Japan non-life insurance sector revised to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today revised the outlook on Japan’s non-life insurance industry to stable from negative (for more details, please see “Asia-Pacific Non-Life Insurance Outlook: Tighter Risk Controls Are Crucial As The Markets Continue To Grow,” published on April 16, 2012). This follows our recent downgrades of non-life insurers on higher catastrophe claims; the outlooks on all of these companies are now stable. The stable industry outlook reflects our view that the financial risk profiles of rated non-life insurers in Japan will gradually improve and stay commensurate with the current ratings. The financial risk profiles had deteriorated because of losses due to last year’s earthquake and typhoons in Japan, and the impact of exposure to flood claims in Thailand.

We revised the outlook on the industry to negative from stable on March 15, 2011, following the earthquake and tsunami that occurred in the Tohoku area (Japan’s northeastern region) on March 11. Between then and February 2012, we revised the outlooks to negative from stable or lowered the ratings on some insurers to reflect their deteriorated capitalization. We rate 17 reinsurers/insurers that account for about 93% of gross premiums in the Japanese non-life insurance market. As of March 31, 2012, the outlooks on 11 companies are stable and the outlooks on six are negative. The negative outlooks on four of these six companies reflect the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

We expect insurers’ underwriting profits to improve in 2012 due to an increase in premium rates in unprofitable lines of business and a likely reduction in expenses. Their capital adequacy is also likely to improve due to reduced asset risk from lower domestic equity holdings.

In our view, industry premiums will rise moderately amid our expectation that Japan’s real GDP will grow at a moderate 2% in 2012 (for more details, please see “Japan Struggles To Climb Back From Last Year’s Disasters,” published on March 13, 2012). The industry’s premium income in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2010) was almost level with that of the previous year, halting a decline since fiscal 2007 (ended March 31, 2008). Insurers have been increasing premium rates for automobile insurance, the mainstay of their business, which has continued to see high loss ratios. We also expect a premium rate increase in commercial property lines, which were hit by catastrophes. These factors should support premium income in fiscal 2011 and 2012. However, higher reinsurance costs for catastrophe risk are likely to partly offset these gains.

The rated Japanese non-life insurers have adequate capital and prudent reserves compared with the regulatory requirement. Nevertheless, we believe capitalization constrains the ratings on some insurers after the large drawdown of catastrophe loss reserves to meet claims related to the severe events of 2011. We expect their capitalization to moderately improve due to the insurers’ efforts to control market risk by reducing domestic equity holdings, and catastrophe risk by tightening underwriting and adopting extensive reinsurance protection.

We believe enterprise risk management (ERM) is increasingly important for Japanese non-life reinsurers/insurers, given the industry’s experiences of 2011. This is particularly true for companies with more complicated risk profiles due to geographical business expansion. We expect insurers to enhance their ERM practices in line with the regulator’s strengthened guidelines. These steps will include implementation of a new solvency margin standard in fiscal 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Asia-Pacific Non-Life Insurance Outlook: Tighter Risk Controls Are Crucial As The Markets Continue To Grow, April 16, 2012 S&P Revises Its Outlook On The Japanese Non-Life Insurance Sector To Negative From Stable After Powerful Earthquake, March 15, 2011 Japan Struggles To Climb Back From Last Year’s Disasters, March 13, 2012