TEXT-S&P summary: PT Antam (Persero) Tbk.
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PT Antam (Persero) Tbk.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Antam (Persero) Tbk. ----------------------- 16-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2006 B+/-- B+/--

26-Aug-2003 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on PT Antam (Persero) Tbk. (Antam) reflects the Indonesia-based metals and mining company’s exposure to volatile nickel prices, its increasing leverage, the weak cost competitiveness of its ferronickel operations, and regulatory uncertainty. Antam’s good quality mining assets, second quartile cost position among nickel ore producers, and adequate liquidity temper these weaknesses.

