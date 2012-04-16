TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ulysses (ELOC No 27)'s class D & E nts

The January payment default also resulted in transferring the whole loan to special servicing, with effect from Feb. 14, 2012. Based on the transaction documents, we expect the issuer to be liable for special servicing fees (on the securitized loan only) until the securitized loan becomes corrected or liquidated. The specially serviced loan only becomes a corrected loan if, for two consecutive collection periods, the borrower pays all amounts due in a timely fashion and no other servicing transfer event is persisting. Notwithstanding the fact that discussions are taking place between the parties regarding a potential restructuring, we anticipate special servicing fees to be charged to the issuer by the special servicer for at least three to four quarters.

We understand that the transaction’s excess spread, which is currently distributed to the class X1 notes (not rated), is not available in this transaction to mitigate interest shortfalls under the remaining notes. In this transaction, the issuer relies on servicer advances to address timely payment of interest on the notes.

However, the transaction documents suggest that the servicer advance facility is not available to cover interest shortfalls under the notes, if such shortfalls have resulted from extraordinary expenses payable to the transaction parties (e.g., special servicing fees).

Moreover, if an appraisal reduction is determined, this would reduce further the advance available to service the notes, in our opinion. The appraisal reduction mechanism was structured to prevent drawings on the portion of the securitized loan that represents more than 90% of the securitized loan-to-value (LTV). Based on the most recent valuation, dated November 2011, the securitized LTV ratio is 99.93%.

In light of these factors, we believe that special servicing fees, when charged by the special servicer to the issuer, will result in interest shortfalls under the class D and E notes. As already reflected in our ratings, these notes are significantly exposed to principal losses too. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these classes of notes to reflect the additional risk.

The timely payment of interest under the class C notes may also be affected if the special servicer determines that an appraisal reduction amount is applicable and the amounts available under the advance facility are reduced as a result. However, such an outcome remains uncertain at this stage. We have therefore placed our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch negative, pending confirmation from the special servicer regarding the above.

On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes (see “Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions”). We have today resolved this CreditWatch placement because our rating on this class of notes is no higher than our ratings on the rated counterparties, with the exception of the swap guarantor--Morgan Stanley (A-/Negative/A-2). However, in this case the long-term rating on the swap provider--Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC (A/Negative/A-1)--is the same as the highest rating on the notes, and, accordingly, the swap counterparty does not constrain our rating on these notes.

The rating on the class B notes is unaffected by today’s rating actions.

Today’s rating actions have not resulted from a change in our opinion of the creditworthiness of the securitized loan backing the transaction. However, we believe that note interest shortfalls have become more likely. Our ratings in this transaction address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date (July 2017).

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today’s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC

GBP429 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative

C B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)

Ratings Lowered

D CCC- (sf) B (sf)

E CCC- (sf) B- (sf)

Rating Unaffected

B BB (sf)