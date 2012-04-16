TEXT-Fitch affirms Multitude Infrastructure at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Multitude Infrastructure Private Limited’s (MIPL) National Long-Term Rating at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed MIPL’s INR238.75m long-term bank loan at ‘Fitch B+(ind)'.

The ratings are constrained by MIPL’s limited revenue base, weak profitability margins compared with industry peers, and low interest coverage. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR88m and EBITDA margin was 15.03%, significantly up from last year’s INR58m and 3.45%, respectively, and interest coverage (considering only the interest on outside liabilities) was 0.59x (FY10: nil).

The ratings also reflect the central location of MIPL’s hotel in the tourist city of Jaipur and almost 40 years of operational track record of the ITC Welcome Group which manages the operations of the hotel. The ratings also consider the continuous financial support from the Emaar MGF Group (EMGF) to MIPL through unsecured loans over the years and INR60m in the form of equity in FY11 to help the latter service its debt.

As per the unaudited 9MFY12 results, average occupancy increased to around 58% (FY11: 52%; FY10: 45%) and EBITDA margin was 9.9%, while revenue was around INR90m in FY12 till February Average occupancy, revenue and margins are likely to have increased for FY12 as January to March is traditionally the peak tourist season, as was witnessed in FY11.

Fitch expects MIPL to have low interest and debt service coverage over the short-medium term. MIPL is availing a bank loan of INR250m, which was disbursed during FY11, and also has an outstanding unsecured loan of about INR800m from EMGF. The bank loan is to be repaid in quarterly instalments ending in June 2017, while the unsecured loan along with the cumulative interest amount is to be repaid at the end of 10 years.

Positive rating action may result from a significant improvement in revenue and profitability margins leading to a net interest cover of more than 1.25x (considering only the interest on outside liabilities) on a sustained basis. Any perceived reduction in group support could be negative for the ratings.

MIPL is 100% owned by Emaar MGF Land Limited through its downstream wholly owned subsidiaries. Emaar MGF is a JV between Emaar Properties PJSC (Dubai) and MGF Developments Pvt. Ltd (Delhi). MIPL has set up a five-star hotel on the upper floors of the Metropolitan Shopping Mall in central Jaipur. The hotel has been fully opened to public from October 2009 onwards and FY11 was the first full year of operations.