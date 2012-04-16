TEXT-S&P ups BMW to 'A/A-1' on improved profitability

At year-end 2011, adjusted free funds from operations (FFO) to debt (adjusted according to our captive finance methodology) jumped to more than 500% from 230% in 2010. This arose not only from the improvement in the group’s results, but also from the twofold impact, after adjusted according to our captive finance methodology, of the acquisition of ICL (a leasing company) and a change in the company’s accounting policy for leased vehicles.

In 2011, reported free operating cash generation in the industrial division was EUR3.5 billion, including EUR1.7 billion of negative working capital partly because of higher than usual inventories needed for the launch of the new BMW 3 Series. For 2012, we expect BMW to be able to generate about EUR3 billion of free operating cash flow and to maintain the ratio of FFO to debt in the three digits and well above the 50%-60% target. We assume that BMW will maintain the dividend distribution at about a 30% payout ratio, even though the carmarker targets a 40% payout, which it plans to gradually attain but only apply in case of an extremely solid operating performance and cash generation. We do not factor in any significant acquisitions during the year.

We continue to view BMW’s business risk profile as “strong,” supported by the company’s solid competitive position and improved profitability. We classify its financial risk profile as “modest.” This is primarily due to the carmaker’s solid cash generation and the moderate financial policy that it has maintained over time.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on BMW is ‘A-1’. We view the company’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria. The coverage ratio of sources to uses in the next 12 months for the automotive division is above 2x. BMW’s financial flexibility and liquidity are underpinned by:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR5.8 billion in the industrial division on Dec. 31, 2011. Of this, we view EUR2 billion as necessary to maintain ongoing operations and therefore exclude this amount from our calculation. Short-term maturities in the industrial division were EUR1.5 billion on the same date.

-- Unused group credit lines, notably a EUR6 billion committed syndicated bank line that backs up a multicurrency commercial paper (CP) program due in 2016. This credit line is free from financial covenants and material adverse change clauses. The credit line serves as collateral for a CP program comprising a $7 billion U.S. program, a EUR5 billion European program, and a EUR2 billion French program. It can also be used for general corporate purposes. By December 2011, CP usage was more than EUR5 billion.

-- Reasonable prospects for access to long-term debt. This is evidenced by BMW’s placement of public bonds, which the group continued to be able to issue in the difficult period of 2008 and 2009.

-- The Financial Services division’s funding, which should support business growth. The division addresses liquidity risk largely through matched refinancing (by duration and currency). The duration of liabilities is usually longer than the duration of assets. We observed that this division’s capital market funding mix was relatively robust throughout the difficult funding environment in 2009. Debt in this division includes a wide variety of funding instruments, including customer deposits.

-- The ability of the BMW group to generate a substantial amount of cash and our expectations that the automotive division will continue to do so. This is evidenced by BMW’s cash generation even during the 2008-2009 crisis and downturn in the global auto sector.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in 2012 BMW should be able to maintain automotive EBIT at about 10% and FFO to debt in the three-digit area, well above our target range. Over the cycle, we believe that BMW should be able to maintain the automotive EBIT margin in the 8%-10% range and adjusted FFO to debt at least in the range of 50%-60% and continue to generate significant free operating cash flow. Because of its solid financial profile, we believe that BMW has sufficient headroom to cope with a mild stress scenario, which might stem from a further deterioration of economic prospects in Europe and a marked slowdown in the largest non-European economies.

We would revise the outlook to negative or consider a downgrade if BMW’s automotive EBIT margin unexpectedly falls below the 8%-10% range, if BMW fails to maintain its solid positive FOCF in the industrial division, or if the group’s financial policy becomes more aggressive--for instance on the back of substantially increased shareholder payout ratios beyond what has been already announced or acquisitions.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

BMW AG

Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Positive/A-2

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

BMW (UK) Capital PLC

Senior Unsecured A A-

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

BMW Australia Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured A/A-1 A-/A-2

BMW Canada Inc.

Senior Unsecured A A-

BMW Coordination Center V.O.F.

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

BMW Finance N.V.

Senior Unsecured A A-

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

BMW Financial Services (South Africa) (Proprietary) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured A/zaAAA A-/zaAA+

BMW Japan Finance Corp.

Senior Unsecured A A-

BMW U.S. Capital LLC

Senior Unsecured A A-

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

BMW Malta Finance Ltd.

Commercial Paper A-1 A-2

NB: This list does not include all ratings affected.