TEXT-S&P summary: Dunkirk (Urban Community of)
April 16, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Dunkirk (Urban Community of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dunkirk (Urban Community of) ------------------ 16-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Apr-2001 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the French Urban Community of Dunkirk (UCD) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French intercity structures, UCD’s “positive” liquidity position, and its sound budgetary performance, as our criteria define these terms.

