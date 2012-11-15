TEXT-S&P summary: China Petrochemical Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- China Petrochemical Corp. --------------------- 15-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: China

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) reflects the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and Standard & Poor’s opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress. We assess Sinopec Group’s SACP at ‘a-', reflecting our view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

Sinopec Group is one of three large government wholly owned oil companies in China and one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “extremely high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following Sinopec Group characteristics:

-- “Critical” role to the government. Sinopec Group plays a key role in helping the government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet growing domestic demand. Very limited private ownership in the oil and gas industry in China solidifies the company’s critical role.

-- “Very strong” link to the government. The Chinese government indirectly owns 100% of Sinopec Group through State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on the company’s strategy through the appointment of its senior executives and constant surveillance.

Sinopec Group’s SACP reflects the company’s large and diverse asset base, a high degree of vertical integration, its dominant market position in the Chinese refining market, and a well-established marketing and distribution network in China. Sinopec Group’s presence in the world’s fastest growing economy, which has very strong energy demand, is an added strength. A mismatch between the group’s distillation capacity and its own crude supply partly offset the above strengths. The government’s currently unfavorable administration of the prices of refined products and natural gas, and Sinopec Group’s large capital expenditure and aggressive acquisition appetite are additional rating weaknesses.

Sinopec Group’s large and highly integrated operations, with its diverse assets and revenue streams, help to mitigate some of the cyclical risks in the industry. The company is the largest refiner in Asia, and the third-largest in the world. It produces about half of the total domestic oil products in China. However, Sinopec Group’s proven reserves of oil are smaller than the international oil majors’, although larger than most independent exploration and production companies. As of the end of 2011, the group has 5.835 billion barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in proven reserves. The company’s own crude (including production outside of China) can only supply about 26% of its refining capacity. Sinopec Group mostly relies on imported crude to meet the shortfall, exposing itself to the volatility in crude prices.

We view Sinopec Group’s expansion in the overseas upstream markets as positive for the group’s long-term competitiveness. Nevertheless, risks may arise from the company’s ability to smoothly integrate these acquisitions as well as its increasing exposure to macroeconomic, political, and country risk in regions such as Africa and the Middle East. In July 2012, the company spent US$1.5 billion to acquire a 49% equity interest in the North Sea assets of Talisman Energy Inc. As China has limited reserve growth, we believe Sinopec Group will continue to expand its upstream reserves through acquisitions overseas.

As inflation eases, the government has adjusted the refined product prices seven times in 2012 without delays. The magnitude of adjustments was pretty much within the specified range. In our opinion, such close adherence to the adjustment mechanism is positive for refiners in China. It would also be positive for the long-term development of the industry if the implementation of such policy becomes more predictable. Sinopec Group incurred losses in its refining segment in 2011 and the first half of 2012. The group made an operating profit for the segment during the third quarter of the 2012 following a series of price adjustments.

Despite China’s short-term economic weakness in this year, we believe the country’s strong growth will keep energy demand robust. Under this scenario, in our view, Sinopec Group’s ratio of debt to EBITDA could increase to close to 3x for 2012 from about 2x in 2011 due mainly to the weak performance of its refining and petrochemical segments. But we expect the ratio to improve to slightly more than 2x in 2013 as operating conditions improve.

Liquidity

In our view, Sinopec Group’s liquidity is “strong,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.8x. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 77 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, our projection of funds from operations (FFO) of RMB215 billion, and available credit facilities of more than RMB400 billion.

-- Uses of liquidity include our projected capital spending of about RMB215 billion, the company’s committed acquisition of RMB50 billion, debt maturities of RMB131 billion, working capital needs of RMB6 billion, and projected dividend distribution of RMB23 billion.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

Sinopec Group has solid relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the credit markets, particularly domestically. The company also benefits from preferential treatment from banks due to its status as a priority state-owned corporation.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sinopec Group will be able to weather the current operating conditions and maintain an intermediate financial risk profile despite losses from the chemical and refining segments for the first nine months of 2012. The outlook also factors in our view of an “extremely high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress.

We could raise the rating on Sinopec Group if we upgrade China. We could also raise the rating if the company’s SACP improves. This could happen if: (1) the Chinese government’s implementation of its pricing mechanism for refined products is sustained, such that Sinopec Group earns reasonable returns on its refining business; or (2) the current regulatory environment prevails, but the company overcomes the challenges and further improves its financial risk profile, such that its ratio of debt to EBITDA is less than 2x and the ratio of FFO to total debt is more than 45% on a sustainable basis.

Although unlikely, we could lower the ratings if government support to Sinopec Group declines because of a change in the government’s strategies or priorities. We could also lower the ratings if the company’s SACP deteriorates to the speculative-grade category, but the probability of that happening appears remote.