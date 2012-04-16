FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report says small, midsize EMEA utilities face hurdles
April 16, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P report says small, midsize EMEA utilities face hurdles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 16 - Several challenges could heighten business risks for small and midsize utilities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in 2012 and for the next few years. In an industry report card published today, titled “Small And Midsize Utilities In EMEA Still Face A Hazy Future,” Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services states why it believes utilities will find it difficult to maintain their credit quality. This is although the sector has shown progress in reducing debt, cutting costs, and improving efficiency.

“In particular, we still see the main constraints as significant reinvestment costs, owing to aging generation assets; falling power and gas prices; and high political risk,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Gustav Liedgren.

The majority of rating actions on small and midsize utilities in EMEA since January 2011, when we published our last report card, resulted primarily from our anticipation of declining financial metrics, often due to large investment programs. Some rating actions were also linked to similar actions on the sovereign ratings, in line with our GRE criteria.

“Our credit ratings on 31 small and midsize utilities in EMEA consequently remain under pressure, and we cannot rule out further rating actions this year,” added Mr. Liedgren.

