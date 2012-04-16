FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P asgns Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust's nts prelim rtgs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P asgns Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust's nts prelim rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust, published April 16, 2012.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.

-- Standard & Poor’s Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009.

-- Scenario Analysis: What Would It Take To Cause Downgrades On U.S. Auto Loan ABS?, published May 7, 2008.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust

Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate (mil. $)

A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 289.000

A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 327.000

A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 281.000

A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 103.000

Certificates NR Subordinate N/A 25.641

NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.