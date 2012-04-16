TEXT-S&P asgns Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust's nts prelim rtgs

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Honda Auto Receivables 2012-2 Owner Trust

Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate (mil. $)

A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 289.000

A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 327.000

A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 281.000

A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 103.000

Certificates NR Subordinate N/A 25.641

NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.