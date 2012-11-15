TEXT-S&P ratings - Sakha (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 15 -
Ratings -- Sakha (Republic of) ------------------------------------ 15-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Nov-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
08-Nov-2011 BB/-- BB/--
14-Aug-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 04/11/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 7.80% nts ser 35002 due 04/17/2014 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2 bil zero cpn bnds due 09/19/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 05/31/2016 BB+ 15-Nov-2012
RUB2.5 bil 8.77% bnds BB+ 15-Nov-2012