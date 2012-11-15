TEXT-S&P ratings - Sakha (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Nov-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

08-Nov-2011 BB/-- BB/--

14-Aug-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 04/11/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012

RUB2.5 bil 7.80% nts ser 35002 due 04/17/2014 BB+ 15-Nov-2012

RUB2 bil zero cpn bnds due 09/19/2013 BB+ 15-Nov-2012

RUB2.5 bil 7.95% nts due 05/31/2016 BB+ 15-Nov-2012

RUB2.5 bil 8.77% bnds BB+ 15-Nov-2012