TEXT-S&P ratings - China Automation Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Automation Group Ltd. ---------------------------- 17-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil 7.75% nts due 04/20/2016 BB- 06-Apr-2011