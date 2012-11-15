FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Gold Fields Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Gold Fields Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Gold Fields Ltd. --------------------------------------- 15-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Gold ores

Mult. CUSIP6: 380597

Mult. CUSIP6: 38059R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Nov-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

19-Mar-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.