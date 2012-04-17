TEXT-Fitch affirms Asahi Life at IFS 'BB';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘BB’. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life’s weak capital adequacy compared with its peers as well as its overall resilient life insurance underwriting. Asahi Life’s insurance underwriting has been stable owing to its sophisticated marketing strategy and focus on the profitable third (health) sector, but Fitch notes that the company’s negative spread remains sizable and continues to offset gains from a lower-than-projected mortality rate.

Annual premiums of in-force policies of Asahi Life’s third sector were stable in April to December 2011. Fitch expects its large negative spread to remain the company’s weakness over the foreseeable future but gradually narrow on declining average guaranteed yield.

Gradual reduction in investment exposure to domestic equities allowed the company to report stable capital adequacy levels at end-December 2011 and should provide some protection against falls in equity markets. Asahi Life’s statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of 592.3% (under new SMR regime: 353.9%) at end-December 2011, compared with 602.6% at end-March 2011 (under new SMR calculation: 361.2%), due to a weak domestic equity market in 2011. In comparison with its peers, Asahi Life’s capital position remains a weakness. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability management should help to narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of the primary risks for the company.

Asahi Life has sizable exposure to Tokyo Electric Power, Incorporated (TEPCO). However, as its exposure is made up of the most senior bonds with collateral, Fitch and expects losses to be manageable. The agency will continue to monitor this exposure closely.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a further strengthening of capitalisation, particularly if the new SMR exceeds 400%, or if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Growth in the company’s profitable third sector and/or improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, specifically, if the new SMR declines to 300%, or if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measure deteriorates on a sustained basis. Significant deterioration in core profit and/or TEPCO’s default would also put the rating under pressure.

Asahi Life is one of the nine traditional domestic life insurers in Japan. It had a 3.6% market share by amount of policies in-force at end-March 2011.