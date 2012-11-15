FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in Italian RMBS deal BCC Mortgages
November 15, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers ratings in Italian RMBS deal BCC Mortgages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Nov. 8, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Credico Finance 6 and Cassa Centrale Finance’s class A and B notes.

-- We have today lowered our ratings on BCC Mortgages’ class A and B notes because they are linked to our ratings on Credico Finance 6 and Cassa Centrale Finance’s class A and B notes.

-- BCC Mortgages bought Credico Finance 6 and Cassa Centrale Finance’s class A and B notes as collateral when it closed in June 2006.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ its credit ratings on BCC Mortgages PLC’s class A and B notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our Nov. 8, 2012 lowering to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ of our ratings on the class A and B notes in Credico Finance 6 S.r.l. and Cassa Centrale Finance S.r.l. (see “Ratings Lowered On Class A And B Notes In Six Credico Finance Italian Prime RMBS Transactions For Counterparty Reasons” and “Ratings Lowered On Class A And B Notes In Two Cassa Centrale Italian Prime RMBS Transactions For Counterparty Reasons”).

BCC Mortgages bought Credico Finance 6 and Cassa Centrale Finance’s class A and B notes as collateral when it closed in June 2006.

We have therefore lowered to ‘BBB+ (sf)’ our ratings on BCC Mortgages’ class A and B notes to bring the ratings in line with our ratings on the collateral--Credico Finance 6 and Cassa Centrale Finance’s class A and B notes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings Lowered On Class A And B Notes In Six Credico Finance Italian Prime RMBS Transactions For Counterparty Reasons, Nov. 8, 2012

-- Ratings Lowered On Class A And B Notes In Two Cassa Centrale Italian Prime RMBS Transactions For Counterparty Reasons, Nov. 8, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

BCC Mortgages PLC

EUR1.038 Billion Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A BBB+ (sf) AA+ (sf)

B BBB+ (sf) A (sf)

