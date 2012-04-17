FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms & drops First Blue Home Finance's ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms & drops First Blue Home Finance's ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn India-based First Blue Home Finance Limited’s (FBHF) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch AA-(ind)', which had a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings have been withdrawn as FBHF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will, therefore, no longer have sufficient information to provide ratings or analytical coverage of FBHF.

In March 2011, FBHF was acquired by a consortium led by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (Dewan). Dewan plans to merge FBHF into itself shortly.

FBHF is a housing finance company (HFC) established in northern India. Dewan, incorporated in 1984, is a rapidly growing Mumbai-based HFC.

Rating actions on FBHF:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable and withdrawn

- INR2.25bn debt issuance programme (including INR1.557bn notes issued) affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ and withdrawn

- INR2.83bn bank loans affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’ and withdrawn

- National Short-term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’ and withdrawn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.