FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms SCUF DA Mar 2011- 01
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms SCUF DA Mar 2011- 01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCUF DA Mar 2011- 01, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR2,793.1m purchaser payouts affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended to small businesses by Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF, ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). As of 22 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR413.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,793.1m.

According to the payout report of 22 January 2012, there were no loans delinquent by over 90 days past due, and 54.1% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.