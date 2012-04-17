TEXT-S&P cuts Class B and C notes in THPA Finance

This uncertainty has contributed to our downgrading the class B and C notes. In addition, transaction was not performing in line with our expectations at the time of our last review.

EBITDA for the rolling four-quarter period ending in December 2011 was GBP35.8 million, compared with GBP37 million over the same period to December 2010. The 2011 EBITDA of GBP35.8 million includes a nonrecurring receipt of GBP3.8 million from a customer in the conservancy and real-estate business. The decline in EBITDA has been mainly driven by the port operations section of the business, rather than the more stable conservancy revenues. The business risk profile remains “satisfactory,” in our opinion.

Since our last review, Tata Steel Ltd. has decided to shut down its slab steel Teesside Cast Products (TCP) plant following a decision by the four off-takers to terminate their agreements. The TCP plant had been responsible for generating 20% of total EBITDA for the THPA Finance securitization. Although we deemed this scenario highly likely at the last review and took it into account, the impact of delays in re-opening the plant, combined with weaker-than-anticipated economic recovery, has led us to revise down our cash flow generation assumptions under our stress scenarios. We have added further stress by frontloading our recessionary stresses to mimic the downside risks for the entire eurozone and the U.K. in 2012, as foreseen by Standard & Poor’s chief economist (see “Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call” published Jan. 31, 2012).

On the positive side, Tata Steel sold the plant to Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI). SSI will restart the plant and export the slabs to Thailand to its finished steel-making facilities. We currently expect steel production to restart in the second quarter of 2012, which will be a boost for the transaction.

The current level of EBITDA and our depressed cash flow generation projections indicate that some growth is required for the issuer to be able to service the class B notes in the short term because the class A2 notes have started to amortize. In our opinion, this is not commensurate with an investment-grade rating and hence our cash flow analysis has contributed to our downgrade of the class B notes.

In our view, the class C tranche, which already had a negative outlook, is the tranche most likely to fail to withstand the insolvency of the borrower. We have therefore lowered the rating on this class to reflect the borrower’s corporate risk more closely.

We have affirmed the rating on the class A2 notes, which benefits from the liquidity facility. In addition, we have applied our cash flow stresses and consider the cash flow available for debt service sufficient to cover the debt service on the class A2 notes.

The negative outlook on all classes of notes stems from the close links between the port’s performance and the macroeconomic environment. If we see further declines in U.K. economic activity, as highlighted by Standard & Poor’s chief economist, we would expect this to reduce the port’s cash generation capability. In addition, if further delays affect the resumption of production at the TCP plant, we would consider this in future analysis.

THPA Finance is a port corporate securitization that closed in April 2001. The transaction is ultimately backed by the cash flows generated by the port of Tees and Hartlepool, a deep-water complex on the northeast coast of England. The notes are secured by fixed and floating charges over all the assets of THPA Finance and of the borrowing group.

Our ratings address the full and timely payment of interest and timely payment of principal due on the notes, based primarily on our ongoing assessment of the underlying business risk of the borrowers, the integrity of the legal and tax structure of the transaction, and the robustness of the cash flow supported by structural enhancements.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

THPA Finance Ltd.

GBP305 mil Fixed and Floating Rate Asset-Backed Notes

A2 A (sf)/Negative A (sf)

B BB (sf)/Negative BBB (sf)

C B+ (sf)/Negative BB (sf)/Negative