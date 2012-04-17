TEXT-Fitch rates Bank Negara Indonesia's USD bond at 'BBB-(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara Indonesia’s (BNI) proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the bank’s business growth.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The rating is in line with BNI’s Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-', as the bonds will constitute direct, senior and unsecured obligations of BNI, and rank equally with the bank’s senior creditors.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of likely continuing state support for BNI in times of need. This is in view of the bank’s majority ownership by the government and its position as Indonesia’s fourth-largest bank by assets. Downside risk is limited given the IDR at the Support Rating Floor of ‘BBB-'.

BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth largest market share of deposits in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by government of Indonesia and one of Indonesia’s four state-owned banks.