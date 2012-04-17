FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Bank Negara Indonesia's USD bond at 'BBB-(exp)'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Bank Negara Indonesia's USD bond at 'BBB-(exp)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Negara Indonesia’s (BNI) proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected ‘BBB-(exp)’ rating. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the bank’s business growth.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The rating is in line with BNI’s Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-', as the bonds will constitute direct, senior and unsecured obligations of BNI, and rank equally with the bank’s senior creditors.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of likely continuing state support for BNI in times of need. This is in view of the bank’s majority ownership by the government and its position as Indonesia’s fourth-largest bank by assets. Downside risk is limited given the IDR at the Support Rating Floor of ‘BBB-'.

BNI was incorporated in 1946. It has the fourth largest market share of deposits in Indonesia. The bank is 60%-owned by government of Indonesia and one of Indonesia’s four state-owned banks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.